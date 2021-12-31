Brooks and Capehart on how American democracy fared in 2021, and their hopes for 2022

Amna Nawaz:

And now to the analysis of Brooks and Capehart.

That is New York Times columnist David Brooks, and Jonathan Capehart, columnist for The Washington Post.

Gentlemen, good to see you.

Let's have a pretty big discussion here on this final conversation in 2021.

I want to talk more broadly about the state of democracy. I know we have talked about it over the last year, but there's really no bigger story, I think, in 2021 and maybe no bigger question going into 2022.

So, David, I will start with you, because, as you know, our year began with an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the largest attack in over 200 years. And when you look at the numbers today of where Americans are, a September poll found 30 percent of Americans still believe that 2020 election was stolen, the reason that we know folks turnout on January 6 in the first place.

Our own October poll found nearly 40 percent of Americans don't trust that elections are fair.

David, we're talking about foundational parts of our democracy. So, when you look at those numbers, how worried are you?