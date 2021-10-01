Brooks and Capehart on infrastructure, reconciliation priorities, Virginia Gov. election

David Brooks:

Yes, well, that — yesterday was definitely a setback for Nancy Pelosi. How many times in her years as leader have we seen her not in control of her caucus? That's rarely happened. And she was not in control and didn't get — have the votes she thought she had yesterday.

But I have a feeling they're coagulating their way toward a solution and it may take weeks, but I think they will get there. And the difference between $1.5 trillion in 3.5 is a big difference. And that's why it's so hard.

And I think one thing that may clarify is that they go, what is this for? As Jonathan said, right now, this is for everything. This is the whole Democratic agenda thrown into one thing. But they're not going to get everything. They're going to come down, as Lisa said, and I have been hearing to $2 trillion, $2.5 trillion.

So, how do we do that? And I would say, what is this for? To me, this is for, over the last 50 years, folks without a college education in some of the poorer parts of the country have been left behind. And there are a lot of things in this measure that would redistribute money from folks with a college degree who are doing well toward folks without a college degree who needs some help, both in the child subsidies, the jobs.

And that would be a major accomplishment, if we could rewrite some of the bad distribution that's been happening over the last 50 years, and if we could show that we respect the dignity of those people who have been left behind.

And if you can have a $2.5 trillion bill that shows respect for those who's left behind, that's an amazing legacy for any party or president.