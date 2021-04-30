Brooks and Capehart on Republican ideals, Biden’s joint address and agenda

David Brooks:

I think so.

Pretty much every other advanced democracy does it. And we have seen the strain on parenting, the strain on American families. We have been in a period of family decay for a long time, in part caused by the pressures of the market, in part caused by a culture of individualism and a culture that puts work over family, and in part just lack of money.

There's just so much economic stress that leads to family problems. And so I think spending money is called for. People want to have a secure family, where they can raise their kids without having to move, without the financial stress.

There are a lot of pieces to the Biden plan. I think some of them are fantastic. The child tax credit, that gives you a lot of money that you can — if you want to spend it on day care, you can do that. If you feel like you want to stay home, you can cut back to part-time and stay home. And so that gives parents ultimate control.

I think the family leave is very important, because it shows that we're a culture that puts family over work. Other parts, I'm less comfortable with. I'm for Head Start, but you can pour a lot of money into Head Start without a lot of results. It's a program that needs to be reformed.

As for the childcare, I would love to see that money that goes to the childcare piece put into the child tax credit, so the parents who want childcare can choose it. I don't think the administration should be in the business of trying to move people into jobs and get parents working.

And Jonathan and I were told by a White House official this week that our — part of our purpose is to get people into — parents into jobs. And that, to me, is up to parents, and governments should be totally neutral on what kind of family people want to form.