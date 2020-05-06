Business travel likely to be depressed for years, says Southwest Airlines CEO

Gary Kelly:

Well, great to be with you, Judy. And, again, thank you for having us.

Well, yes, it's a really tough time for the world, quite frankly. And I think people are very concerned about the pandemic. They're concerned about their health.

Even if people want to travel and have the means to travel right now, in a lot of ways, there's nowhere to go, if you know what I mean, because, you know, the country's been on lockdown.

So, it's incumbent upon us, first of all, to keep air transportation available. We are essential, according to the federal government. We take that seriously. That's also a commitment out of the CARES Act, is that we continue to fly.

So, then we need to offer a very safe product. And that's what we're determined to do. We have encouraged the TSA to began temperature scans, as an example. We're doing deep cleaning in the airport, on the airplanes. We're doing physical distancing at the airports, also on the airplanes.

So, there's a number of things that we're doing. I'm happy to go into those in more detail. But we just want to make the environment as safe as possible, not only for our customers, but also for our own employees.