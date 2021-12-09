Busy day for Biden tackling global state of democracy, COVID-19 and domestic policy

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, as you said, Judy, this was a day that really was a microcosm of the challenges that President Biden faces.

His schedule today really laid out the biggest challenge to the presidency, whether it was the Democracy Summit, whether it was COVID and his meeting with the task force, or whether it was him going over to Capitol Hill and paying his respects to the late Senator Bob Dole.

Now, when it comes to foreign policy, at the Democracy Summit, where he brought together more than 100 countries, the president essentially said that democracy is a fragile thing that needs to be protected. He also, though, had a feeling of humility, saying that the United States understands, just as other countries, how much democracy needs to be protected.

And I talked to a senior administration official, who told me that the president essentially approached that, because of January 6 and the issues with our own democracy, with a mix of determination to improve American democracy, and also a mix of confidence that he could still be a leader because the United States, the officials here see it as a beacon of hope still.

Then, when you add, of course, the other foreign policy challenges, there's Russia and China, two countries that were not invited to the summit. Both of them were critical of the summit.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement and a stinging report on the state of America democracy, saying in part that this really is a country that is ruled by money.

When you look at Russia, of course, following the meeting and — the call, I should say, rather, with President Putin and President Biden, Russian officials also criticized the summit. And also the president, of course, has said that he issued a pretty stinging statement, a pretty straightforward statement to President Putin, saying that if Russia were to invade Ukraine, that there would be strong economic sanctions levied on that country.

So those are just some of the foreign policy challenges, along with, of course, the continuing issues with the consequences of the Afghanistan withdrawal, that the president is facing.