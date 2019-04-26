California expands its quarantine as U.S. deals with worst measles outbreak since 2000

Judy Woodruff:

This is precisely what public health officials were trying to avoid. The U.S. is now dealing with the worst outbreak of measles since 2000. There have been nearly 700 cases confirmed in 22 states this year, mostly concentrated in a handful of places, New York, California, Washington state, Michigan and New Jersey.

In California, one of the most sweeping efforts yet to deal with this, Los Angeles officials this week quarantined more than 900 students and faculty at two universities. Students and staff from UCLA and from California State University are required to remain at home or in their rooms.

And, today, President Trump called for unvaccinated children to get immunized.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Dr. Fauci, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, the first question is, what is the source of this outbreak of measles? What's going on?