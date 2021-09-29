California’s giant sequoias are pillars of living history. Climate change may kill them

Amna Nawaz:

California's giant sequoias can live for thousands of years, but scientists say they have rarely seen the kind of intense fire that have swept the state in recent years.

The KNP Complex Fire is just 11 percent contained and is burning across nearly 50,000 acres, including treasured groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. And another fire is blazing in Sequoia National Forest to the South.

The national parks are closed to visitors, but special correspondent Cat Wise got a firsthand look on a recent media tour with officials.

Christy Brigham, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks: We're standing up on the slope, and the fire came from below, and those are the conditions that, if the weather had been bad, would have generated running crown fire, and could have carried the flames up into the canopy of these trees.