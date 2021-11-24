Can asteroids be veered away from Earth? New NASA spacecraft aims to find out

Amna Nawaz:

Well, NASA has launched a satellite into orbit on a mission to smash itself into an asteroid.

It's a test to see whether it is possible to knock a speeding space rock off-course if one were on a collision course with Earth. We should say, the asteroid targeted in this case is not a threat to our planet.

But to break it all down, I'm now joined by "PBS NewsHour" science correspondent Miles O'Brien.

Miles, welcome back. Always good to see you.

Tell us a little bit about this mission and what NASA hopes to accomplish here.