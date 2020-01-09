Can Congress limit Trump’s ability to authorize military action on Iran?

Lisa Desjardins:

This is not a large resolution. It's only over four pages' long, but it is powerful.

The House here is asserting its war powers and voting to limit, in its wording, the engagement of hostilities in or against Iran. What this revolution would do is, the would say, the president cannot engage with Iran unless two things happen: one, there is a declaration of war by Congress, or, two, there's an imminent threat.

Both of those are in this. Now, one question about this, though, Judy. It's a concurrent resolution. That's a special resolution that the president doesn't sign. It only has teeth if the Senate also passes a concurrent resolution.

Judy, that's not the current plan in the Senate right now. Those who think that the president needs some limit on the engagement with Iran, like Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, they're going a different route right now.

And they're going to propose just a normal resolution that the president would have to sign that would limit his powers. That's because it would get a fast track in the Senate. That kind of resolution has an easier vote. We expect that kind of vote as soon as next week in the Senate.

But the point is, both chambers are moving right now and discussing debating the president's war powers.