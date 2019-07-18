Can craft cannabis compete with Big Marijuana?

Judy Woodruff:

Next, we come back to our series the Green Rush.

Now that adult marijuana use is legal in California, the state government is starting to write new rules to treat marijuana growers someone like winemakers and allow areas to be considered an official growing region. The hope is that, by doing so, it could provide a lifeline for small farmers.

Business and economics correspondent Paul Solman has the story. It's part of his reporting, Making Sense.