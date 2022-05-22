Cancer survivor and amputee defies the odds running marathons and breaking records

Marathon runner Jacky Hunt-Broersma has been setting new records since she lost her leg to cancer 20 years ago. She joins Geoff Bennett to discuss how she’s breaking barriers and challenging misconceptions about athletes with disabilities.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

