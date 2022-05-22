Cancer survivor and amputee defies the odds running marathons and breaking records

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Leave your feedback
Marathon runner Jacky Hunt-Broersma has been setting new records since she lost her leg to cancer 20 years ago. She joins Geoff Bennett to discuss how she’s breaking barriers and challenging misconceptions about athletes with disabilities.
Watch the Full Episode
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: