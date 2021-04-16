Chicago sees massive protests after police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo

Questions over the fatal shooting and the role of the police in the death of a teen are front and center in Chicago. There, the mayor, city officials and community leaders are taking stock of how police respond with force, and whether more changes are needed. Stephanie Sy speaks to Hans Menos, the Vice President of Law Enforcement Initiatives for the Center for Policing Equity, for this report.
Editor's Note: This report states that footage captured from Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman's encounter with Adam Toledo took place the night of March 29th. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 29th. NewsHour regrets the error.
