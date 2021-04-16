What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Chicago sees massive protests after police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Editor's Note: This report states that footage captured from Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman's encounter with Adam Toledo took place the night of March 29th. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 29th. NewsHour regrets the error.

Audio

Questions over the fatal shooting and the role of the police in the death of a teen are front and center in Chicago. There, the mayor, city officials and community leaders are taking stock of how police respond with force, and whether more changes are needed. Stephanie Sy speaks to Hans Menos, the Vice President of Law Enforcement Initiatives for the Center for Policing Equity, for this report.

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Maea Lenei Buhre is a production associate for the PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: