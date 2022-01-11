Chicago teachers agree to return to school after a protracted standoff

Brandis Friedman, WTTW Chicago:

I think the teachers union will say, to some degree, that they were to able to move the ball in getting a little bit closer to some of what they wanted.

They felt like the testing was insufficient in Chicago Public Schools. And so they will say that, since they have finally gotten the district to agree to at least 10 percent of all students in all schools being tested, that that is something.

It is not what they fully wanted. And so the union is taking a bit of criticism from some of its members, who don't think this is the best deal that they could have gotten, especially since they were out of school, off of work, not getting paid for five — for five days.

So I think, with regard to testing, they think they have made some progress. There are some metrics for a school-by-school return to remote learning when it's necessary, which the district — the union — excuse me — asked for. The mayor did hold firm on her position that there would be no metric for a district-wide closure of schools and return to remote learning.

So it seems like everybody — there were some compromises made on each side.