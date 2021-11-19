Child care, climate change and other provisions in Build Back Better bill passed by House

Lisa Desjardins:

We were just getting that information as we were going to air last night, so I'm really glad to be able to talk more about this.

Now, this bill does add to the deficit, but it depends on who you talk to you. Let's go over what we talked about last night. Here's the Congressional Budget Office score that we talked about, $367 billion added to the deficit. That is from the main bill, the programs and the spending involved.

However, there is a separate portion that CBO did not score along with that, which is stepped-up IRS enforcement, the idea of finding people cheating on their taxes. CBO estimates that that part of the bill could bring in over $200 billion. So, do the math, you add that all up, what do you get? According to CBO, a deficit of about $160 billion, not as much as that bigger number.

Democrats, however, look at this. They say, that IRS number, too small. They think, actually, they will get more like $400 billion, maybe much more than that. So that's how they argue that this is paid for. They think that IRS number is shallow, and that the money will come in.