Child tax credit should boost working families, Treasury Secretary Yellen says

Judy Woodruff:

And now to an interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the economy and pocketbook issues.

It comes as millions of families are starting to receive their first monthly payments from an expanded child tax credit. The credits were part of the American Rescue Plan bill approved by President Biden and Congress in March. The money goes directly into an individual's bank account. People qualify if they claim a child under 17 on their taxes. They receive $300 a month per child for those under the age of 6, maxing out at $3, 600 annually.

The payments are $250 a month for children between 6 and 17 years old, maxing out at $3,000 a year.

I spoke with Secretary Yellen earlier today.

Secretary Yellen, thank you very much for joining us.

I know the administration has been very eager to roll out these child tax credits. What impact do you believe they're going to have on American families?