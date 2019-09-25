What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

China: Power and Prosperity Preview

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

Story

Come along with PBS NewsHour as we explore today’s China and its relationship with the United States. With more than 70 interviews in 8 Chinese cities and across 7 countries—plus exclusive digital coverage—we’ll explore the hidden social, economic and political forces at play in the emerging superpower.

All stories from this series

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

@nickschifrin
Dan Sagalyn
By —

Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 27 McConnell has said if House impeaches Trump, Senate must have trial

  2. Read Sep 27 White House attorneys directed Ukraine call transcript to be sealed

  3. Read Sep 27 Secretary Pompeo subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry

  4. Read Sep 26 9 things we learned from the Trump whistleblower complaint

  5. Read Sep 27 U.S. ambassador pressed Ukraine corruption fight before ouster

The Latest