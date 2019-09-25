Come along with PBS NewsHour as we explore today’s China and its relationship with the United States. With more than 70 interviews in 8 Chinese cities and across 7 countries—plus exclusive digital coverage—we’ll explore the hidden social, economic and political forces at play in the emerging superpower.
China: Power and Prosperity Preview
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Read Sep 27 McConnell has said if House impeaches Trump, Senate must have trial
-
Read Sep 27 White House attorneys directed Ukraine call transcript to be sealed
-
Read Sep 27 Secretary Pompeo subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
-
Read Sep 26 9 things we learned from the Trump whistleblower complaint
-
Read Sep 27 U.S. ambassador pressed Ukraine corruption fight before ouster
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.