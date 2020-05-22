China’s proposed legislation would curtail Hong Kong’s autonomy. Why now?

Amna Nawaz:

Hong Kong is supposed be semiautonomous under the so-called one country, two systems policy.

But, in recent years, pro-democracy activists have resisted efforts to bring Hong Kong under tighter mainland control. The new Chinese legislation is short on details, but would seek to ban what it refers to as secession, sedition and subversion in Hong Kong, all this as China seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, which began there, and relations with the United States continue to worsen.

Joining me is Bonnie Glaser, the director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It's a Washington-based think tank.

Bonnie Glaser, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So as we mentioned, the law is a little vague. We don't have a lot of details. But what do we think the practical impact could be when it comes to businesses or people, freedom of press in Hong Kong?