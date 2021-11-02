China’s timeline to ditch coal, adopt green technology may be too slow to help climate

Judy Woodruff:

Despite world leaders from more than 100 countries being in attendance at the U.N. climate conference, one significant figure is absent, China's Xi Jinping, president of the globe's largest polluting nation.

Without China, efforts to fight China's reliance on coal is key.

We have two looks now. In a moment, we will hear from special correspondent Patrick Fok in Northern China.

But, first, here's Nick Schifrin.