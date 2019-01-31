Chris Christie on why he would have made a better president than Trump

Judy Woodruff:

The revolving door of those in President Trump's orbit has sparked a boon in books attempting to offer inside accounts of perhaps the most tumultuous campaign, transition and presidency in modern American politics.

Out this week, "Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics."

Its author, former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. He ran for president in 2016, and then became a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump. And, for a time, he oversaw the president-elect's transition team.

Governor Christie, welcome to the "NewsHour."

There's so much ground you cover in this book, so many stories.

There's one anecdote I want to ask you about, though. You say this is a perfect capsule of President Trump. This was the first time you have been with him. You had dinner with him. It was 2003. Afterwards, a woman comes up — it was a fan of his — wants to take a picture.

When the camera doesn't work, what happens? What does he do?