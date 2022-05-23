Civilians desperately seek shelter as Russia tries to expand its gains in Ukraine’s south

John Ray

As Russian forces battle for full control of southern Ukraine, it's the small villages that dot the landscape that have incurred the brunt of their bombardment. John Ray of Independent Television News reports from one town on the frontline, just two miles from where Russian troops are dug in.

