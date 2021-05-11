Civilians, including children, losing lives amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Jerusalem

Dozens of rockets launched from Gaza streaked over Israel, with heavy Israeli airstrikes in return, as violence spiraled between Israelis and Palestinians. In a speech Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said militants in Gaza "will pay a heavy price." Since last night, 28 people have been killed in Gaza, and one Israeli died in a rocket attack. John Yang reports on the day's developments.
Judy Woodruff:
Dozens of rockets launched from Gaza streaked over Israel tonight, with heavy Israeli airstrikes in return, as violence spiraled between Israelis and Palestinians.
In a speech this evening, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that militants in Gaza will pay a heavy price. Since last night, 28 people have been killed in Gaza. And, in Israel, three people were killed today.
John Yang reports on the day's developments
John Yang:
Tonight, a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel lit up the sky, as the latest cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinians escalates. Some were intercepted by Israel's air defense system called Iron Dome.
Tel Aviv residents ran for shelter as air raid siren sounded through the city. The militant Palestinian group Hamas said the rockets were in response to an earlier Israeli airstrike on a Gaza residential building.
Among the dead in another Israeli airstrike this morning, an 11-year-old boy.
Abdal Hameed Hamad (through translator):
Why did they kill him? They kill and there is no one to make them answer for it. The whole world is watching. It doesn't matter if they kill a child or a woman. There is no one to hold them accountable for it.
John Yang:
Across the Gaza Strip, others gathered at morgues to search for their loved ones. Israeli rocket fire into Gaza began last night as families broke their fast for the holy month of Ramadan. Israel says it was responding to earlier rockets fired toward Jerusalem from the militant group Hamas.
Refat Al Masri (through translator):
We were just sitting outside the house waiting to break our fast. Children 8 eight months were killed. Mohammad, who was getting married in five days, was killed. Girls between the ages of 7 to 9 years old died
How is this the children's fault? We were just sitting outside the house waiting for the call to prayer.
-
John Yang:
Israeli airstrikes killed more than 25 people, including nine children. The Israeli government says it's targeting Hamas members.
Nearby, in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, people huddled near their homes as air raid sirens blared warning of Palestinian rocket attacks. Hamas shot more than 250 rockets toward Israel in the last 24 hours. The group says it initially fired rockets to defend Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites.
Today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the campaign.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
We are at the height of a campaign. Since yesterday, the Israeli Defense Forces executed hundreds of attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. At the conclusion of a situational assessment, it was decided that both the might of the attacks and the frequency of the attacks will be increased. Hamas will be getting blows it didn't expect.
-
This latest round of violence has been fueled by claims over Jerusalem. Tensions are high in the city because of the potential eviction of six Palestinian families from their Jerusalem homes.
Last weekend, Israeli forces injured more than 900 Palestinians in East Jerusalem and more than 200 in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
Today, the United Nations voiced concern over the escalating violence.
-
Rupert Colville:
Certainly, what we are seeing is extremely worrying, and certainly, when you see the treatment to some of the protesters and even people who weren't protesting, people who were simply praying or people who were having their iftar, who've been subjected to violence or completely unprovoked responses by the security forces.
-
After meeting his Jordanian counterpart today, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel should stop.
-
Sec. Tony Blinken:
Needless to say, we are very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza, very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we are seeing now that need to stop, and need to stop immediately. It's imperative that all sides take steps to de-escalate and calm the situation.
And, again, I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks. And, even as all side takes the steps to de-escalate, Israel, of course, has a right to defend its people and its territory.
John Yang:
In Bethlehem overnight, protesters threw stones at Israeli police, as Israeli soldiers fired back with tear gas.
Across multiple cities in the West Bank and Israel, Palestinians rallied in support of Jerusalem. This evening, the unrest shows no signs of waning, with millions of civilians on both sides caught in between.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.
