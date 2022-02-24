Claiming abuse, Texas tries to prevent gender-affirming care for trans children

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, even though this latest decision does not hold the weight of law, families in Texas are worried.

Here's what Amber and Adam Briggle, who have a 14-year-old transgender son, told us.

Adam Briggle, Father of Transgender Child: It's traumatizing. It's anxiety-inducing. And there's enough ambiguity to create, I think, genuine concern that somebody is going to feel like they have been deputized to be a vigilante law enforcer.

Amber Briggle, Parent of Transgender Child:: People think that, if it doesn't affect their kid, that they don't need to care about it, they don't need to think about it.

And though we are a small minority in this country, the rights of my child matter just as much as the rights of your child do.