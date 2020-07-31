Clyburn says more important to have Black woman on Supreme Court than as VP

Judy Woodruff:

Let's take a closer look now at the pandemic response from Capitol Hill with the chair of the Coronavirus Oversight Committee.

I spoke this afternoon about that and other matters with Democratic Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina, who is also the House majority whip.

Representative Clyburn, thank you very much for joining us.

Your special subcommittee held a hearing this morning. You heard from top health officials in the Trump administration, and you called on them to make drastic changes in the administration approach to this pandemic, or you said another 150,000 Americans could die.

What changes do you want to see the administration make?