Colombia ventures into the unknown with election of leftist president

Judy Woodruff:

For the first time in its history, Colombia has elected a leftist president.

Gustavo Petro is a former-guerrilla-turned-mayor of Bogota and then a senator. He defeated right-wing populist Rodolfo Hernandez.

As Nick Schifrin reports, his election overturns the right-of-center political establishment that has long run Colombia, and it could usher in a dramatic change in the U.S. relationship with its closest regional partner.