Combat veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth on sexual assault in the military

Sen. Tammy Duckworth:

I think this is a combination of cultural issue. And, remember, I — what I want to make clear is that I don't know that the number of sexual assaults in the military has increased.

What this report says is that more people who were asked, were you victims of an assault, reported that they were. And I think this is more an educational piece, with — more of them understand what sexual assault is, who maybe two or three years ago would have said, oh, I was drunk and I had sex with someone that I didn't want to have sex with, but I passed out.

Now, two or three years later, they understand, no, that was sexual assault, you didn't give consent.

So there — I don't know that the number of — that the increase has been as a result of more sexual assaults in the military. I think it's more that more people understand and are acknowledging that they were victims.

However, the number who reported through the chain of command that this is a problem still remains very low. So that — this report shows me that there's a lack of confidence in the system for reporting and prosecuting these crimes.

I — this is — this is important, because what it shows is there's also a systemic issue and a culture issue in our nation with these young people, William, as you're mentioning, that they're coming in.

And I think that if you had the same kind of education system in college campuses, for example, you would probably see a larger number of people say, hey, I was a sexual assault victim myself, who maybe right now are college freshmen and who wouldn't have recognized the situation they were in.