Compensation for 9/11 first responders is running out. Will Congress act?

Lisa Desjardins:

But, soon, the longtime health risks were obvious, as respiratory illness and cancer appeared in thousands of responders.

Congress first set up a temporary fund, but didn't take long-term action until 2011. That is when the James Zadroga Act became law. Named for an NYPD officer who died from toxic exposure. It set up two funds, one for the health care of 9/11 workers and another to compensate them. Many were no longer able to work full time. It didn't pass easily, but it did pass.

The health care benefits of the bill are not at risk. They remain through 2090. The issue is the multibillion-dollar compensation fund. Two problems: Congress set it to expire next year, but even before that, the funding Congress provided is falling short. Officials announced that, without more funds, benefits must be cut now. Responders have been raising this alarm for years, but it gained new attention yesterday, when comedian and former TV host Jon Stewart chastised Congress at a hearing on the issue.