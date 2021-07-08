Condo boards can be notoriously secretive. Will the Surfside collapse change that?

Evan McKenzie:

Well, the most basic functions of state and local government in our system since the founding of the country have been public safety and control over land use, such as buildings and streets and roads and this sort of thing.

And the intersection of that is right here, where buildings are unsafe and collapse and fall down and kill people. That is a fundamental function of state and local government, to make sure that things like that never happen.

And so I don't know what Governor DeSantis thinks local government is for and state government is for, if it is not for protecting people against this risk. And these volunteer directors, they have no qualification that is required by law, other than just being a unit owner. That's it. And they don't have any support or very little support from anyone, except whatever property managers and lawyers they can hire, afford to hire.

And so, no, there needs to be a great deal more oversight from government. It doesn't have to be intrusive, but it should be supportive and regulatory. And it should keep them on the — a path that will safeguard all the owners against catastrophes like this.