Congo Basin’s endangered wildlife find unlikely guardians in indigenous hunters

Monica Villamizar:

The Bayaka believe the forest is sacred. This chant is a ritual asking for good luck.

They are one of the last hunter-gatherer communities in the world. Their diet is made up of plants and nuts they collect from the forest, and their source of protein comes from wild animals they hunt. If they fail to catch anything, their village will go without meat.

After four hours of hard work in the humid jungle, some of the women have managed to trap a porcupine in its den. They dig carefully, knowing that, if it escapes, all of their efforts will be for nothing. It does not, and celebration follows.

Back at the village, Blaise shows us his home. His community was traditionally nomadic, but now lives in a settlement at the edge of the forest. They have few employment prospects, and are seen as the lowest class of ethnic groups in the area.