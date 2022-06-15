Congress nears deal to reform how Electoral College votes are counted

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill have agreed on a framework to reform the Electoral Count Act. It governs the way Congress counts and certifies Electoral College votes during the presidential election, and it has become the subject of scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to explain.

