Congress nears economic aid deal as critical deadlines approach

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, one reason that we're seeing action now is because we're seeing more problems in this country.

So, first, I want to go over the crises that we're dealing about — what they're trying to solve here. First, we know now that 58 percent of restaurants, according to the National Restaurant Association, say that more layoffs and closures are imminent. Also, state governments are now saying furloughs are just around the corner, more budget cuts.

And eviction and food relief help is set to run out December 31, as part of the previous CARES Act. So, what's happening now? We have got these bipartisan and bicameral, meaning House and Senate, groups that are trying to come up with a deal.

Here's what's in that group, sometimes called the dinner group by a few members in it. They would add $300 of unemployment benefits for everyone who is on the jobless roll. They would also add $160 billion for state and local governments to help deal with those budget crises, and then, for food and rental assistance, $51 billion, Judy. And that's just some of it.

But here's the thing. They have not worked out the deal on liability. That's something that Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wants, liability essentially meaning that businesses couldn't be sued if workers became sick with the coronavirus. They're having a tough time and, in fact, meeting as you and I are speaking right now to try and figure out that that impasse over liability and lawsuits.