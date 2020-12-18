Congress scrambles to provide COVID relief, government funding

Yamiche Alcindor:

It's sort of a remarkable situation.

As Lisa is talking about the fact that there's urgency and hesitation on Capitol Hill. What you see from President Trump is really anger coursing through him. He's focused on his own political future. He's focused on the fact that he has lost the 2020 election, and he's trying to figure out ways to try to win back the 2020 election that we should note has now been over four weeks.

The president is not at all involved in these COVID negotiations. He's not at all involved in selling the American people on the idea that the vaccine is safe. Instead, what the president's doing is tweeting. He's going after perceived political enemies, including at points Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said and congratulated Joe Biden on becoming the president-elect.

On the negotiations, the White House says, well, there is Secretary Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary. He's been in negotiations on Capitol Hill. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, he's also been up on Capitol Hill.

But it goes to show that there have been months of negotiations. And the president has sort of taken a step back from this. Another thing to note is that the coronavirus vaccine is something that all leaders across the aisle are trying to sell to the American people now, trying to educate them about the safety and the real impact that the virus is having on America and the fact that the vaccine, they see, as — is key to fighting this virus.

We saw Vice President Mike Pence be inoculated with the vaccine today. We saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, so many others. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get the vaccine sometime next month — sometime next week, rather, as well as vice president-elect Harris.

But the president hasn't gotten the vaccine. And the White House won't even tell us when he's going to get it. Instead, all they will say is that he's open to the vaccine. A lot of critics of the president are saying this is really a dereliction of duty on the president's part.