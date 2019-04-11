Controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London

Amna Nawaz:

For a closer look at the arrest of Julian Assange and the long-running U.S. effort to prosecute the WikiLeaks founder, I'm joined by Jesselyn Radack, director of the whistle-blower and source protection program at the group ExposeFacts. She represents former government contractor Edward Snowden.

Amy Jeffress is a former federal prosecutor. She served as a national security lawyer in the Department of Justice under President Obama. And Jamil Jaffer, former senior counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, he served at the Justice Department's National Security Division during the George W. Bush administration.

Welcome to you all.

Amy, let me start with you.

Let's set aside politics, how all of this is going to be spun by supporters or critics of Mr. Assange. Just legally, should he have been charged today?