Could socialist policies give American women better lives?

Judy Wo0druff:

There was a time in this country not so long ago when talking about socialism favorably could get you into a heated argument, especially during the Cold War and the battles over communism, or it could lead to something much worse and dangerous during the days of McCarthyism.

But for a growing number of Americans today, especially younger ones, socialism apparently has a different appeal. In fact, some make the case that it could benefit women especially.

Our economics correspondent Paul Solman has this story. It's part of our weekly series Making Sense, which airs every Thursday.