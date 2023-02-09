Court ruling allows people under domestic violence restraining orders to possess guns

Amna Nawaz:

One of the nation's most conservative appeals courts has struck down a federal law that banned people under domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns.

The decision, which only applies in the fifth district of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, is just part of the massive legal fallout from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Second Amendment last year. And it could signal how courts will decide on firearms cases for years to come.

Joining me now is Chip Brownlee. He's a reporter with The Trace, a nonprofit news organization that covers gun violence.

Chip, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's just start with the immediate at impact. So, does this now mean that anyone in Texas or Louisiana or Mississippi who has a domestic violence restraining order can now legally own a gun?