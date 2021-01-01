COVID-19 cases rise in Georgia, as some health care workers resist vaccinations

Judy Woodruff:

As we have reported, the new year begins, unfortunately, with more bad news about the coronavirus. There are rising cases across the country, and one of the worst hit right now is the Southeast.

That includes the state of Georgia, where, while a lot of people are focused on politics and two Senate run-off campaigns, many hospitals are at or near capacity. The state set its own record just today, with more than 8,500 new COVID cases.

And Georgia has been averaging more than 35 deaths a day for the past two weeks. That is about 30 percent higher than a month ago. At the same time, Georgia is lagging behind many others when it comes to the number of people getting vaccinations.

Dr. Shanti Akers is a pulmonologist who is regularly treating patients with COVID. She is with the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, located in Southwest Georgia.

Dr. Akers, thank you so much for joining us again.

Tell us, what is the situation right now at your hospital?