COVID rapidly spreads in China as government eases strict quarantine rules

Judy Woodruff:

This dramatic surge of COVID cases was triggered by a sudden ease in restrictions. On December 7, Beijing abruptly ended its zero COVID policy that had imposed stringent measures like mandatory quarantine, mass testing and strict lockdowns on residents, all this since 2020.

Earlier this month, widespread public protests across China led the regime make a U-turn. But the quick withdrawal from COVID protocols has led to desperation and tragedy. In heartbreaking scenes, people are queuing up outside funeral homes and crematoriums, competing for a bit of space for a dignified farewell to their loved ones.

While some cities are reporting some numbers, as of the weekend, the national government is no longer reporting official COVID data, making it impossible for the public to know the true scale of the pandemic. The most accurate information people have are videos posted on social media of piled-up body bags and uncounted deaths across China.

For more on China's surge in COVID cases, we turn to Dr. Chris Beyrer. He's director of the Duke University Global Health Institute. And Lynette Ong, she's a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, where she focuses on China. Her latest book is "Outsourcing Repression: Everyday State Power in Contemporary China."

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour."

Dr. Beyrer, let me begin with you.

How serious is the COVID situation right now in China?