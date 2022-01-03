COVID surge continues to upend Americans’ travel plans, return to school

Amna Nawaz:

As the nation wonders when this latest COVID wave will pass us by.

For more on how long this surge could last and what year three of the pandemic could look like, I'm joined by Dr. Monica Gandhi. She specializes in infectious diseases and global medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Gandhi, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

So, let's start with these case counts, because we see the U.S. breaking recordings. We continue to report on those. But with this variant, and at this point in the pandemic, how important a metric are case counts to you?

Dr. Monica Gandhi, University of California, San Francisco: So, you know, not as important as they were a year ago.

Why were they so important a year ago? Because when case counts went up, hospitalizations went up concomitantly, not one-to-one, but they were linked. They were tracking with each other. Now cases and hospitalizations are becoming uncoupled.

Why are the two reasons for that? Higher immunity in the population, December 2021, January 2022, much higher immunity. Omicron also likely is less virulent from some reasons. It doesn't infect lung cells as well, according to five studies. So cases and hospitalizations are diverging wildly.

And why is that important? That's important because cases don't mean what they used to. And we should start tracking hospitalizations for COVID as our main metric of, are you doing OK? What's your success metric?