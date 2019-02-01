Critics say US withdrawal from INF could spark a new arms race with Russia

Nick Schifrin:

Both sides removed thousands of warheads and destroyed ground-launched missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

But for the last few years, the U.S. says Russia has developed and deployed this missile, on display last week in Moscow, that violates the treaty, and Russia refused U.S. requests to destroy it.

Today, President Trump said, as long as Russia wasn't abiding by the treaty, neither would the U.S.