Cyclone leaves Mozambique desperate and submerged

Amna Nawaz:

Mozambique and neighboring states are still struggling tonight to rescue victims of a deadly storm and reach others with aid. The cyclone killed hundreds when it struck last week, but the dimensions of the disaster are still coming into focus.

From above, the destruction is near total, and stretches as far as the eye can see. Homes in this Mozambique port city of Beira are now flattened, flooded, and covered in mud and debris. A tropical cyclone tore through this edge of Southern Africa on Friday, and headed into Malawi and Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Julia Luis is a mother of three in Beira. Her family lost everything.