D.C.’s door-to-door COVID vaccine program hopes to increase trust among the hesitant

Judy Woodruff:

Even as vaccinations for younger children are expected to ramp up soon, COVID-19 vaccination rates for adults have slowed across much of the country.

Nationally, about 70 percent of Americans 18 years and older are fully vaccinated. But many cities and states aren't giving up on pushing that number higher.

Amna Nawaz reports on one effort in Washington, D.C., that brings vaccines straight to residents' homes.