David Brooks on emerging from loneliness to find ‘moral renewal’

David Brooks:

Well, I went through a bad period in 2013.

My kids were — gone away to college or going. My marriage had ended. A lot of my friendships were in the conservative movement, but I wasn't that kind of conservative anymore, so a lot of my friendships went away.

And so I was living alone in an apartment. And I had valued time over people. I had valued productivity over relationship. So I didn't have a lot of weekend friends. I had workday friends that were professional, but not weekend friends.

And I had vast stretches of loneliness. If you went to my drawers, where there used to be — where there should have been silverware in the kitchen, I had Post-it notes. Where there should have been plates, I had stationery, because I was just working. I was using workaholism as therapy for an emotional and spiritual problem.

So, I was down in the valley. And I went through that period. And I discovered you can either be broken or you can be broken open. And some people get broken. They turn fearful in their bad moments, and they lash out. They turn hostile and violent and tribal. And they're full of resentments.

But some people get broken open. You just realize the depths of yourself, and you realize that only spiritual and emotional food is going to fill those depths. So, you think, I got to change my world view.

So, I spent five years looking at people who had done it and trying to learn from them.