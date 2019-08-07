Dayton’s mayor on her grieving community, gun control and Trump’s visit

William Brangham:

President Trump's first stop today was in Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman killed nine people and wounded 26 others early Sunday morning.

Ahead of his visit, Mayor Nan Whaley said she felt it is her duty to welcome the president, and that she hoped he was coming to add value to our community.

Mayor Nan Whaley joins me now.

Mayor, thank you very much for being here. And, again, on behalf of all of us, our condolences to you and what your town has been going through.

Before we talk about the president's visit, I'm just curious how Dayton is doing now.