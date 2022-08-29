Death toll in Pakistan passes 1,110 as monsoon floods reach historic levels

Amna Nawaz:

We return to Pakistan now, which is reeling from the devastating floods caused by monsoon rains. Pakistani officials estimate that one in seven people in the country have been impacted. At least 1,000 people have been killed since June. UNICEF says one third of them were children.

Across Pakistan, communities have been reduced to this: skeletal remains of buildings washed away by historic flooding since mid-June.

In the southeastern Sindh province, Rehan Ali and his family are among the millions digging through the debris of what was once their home.