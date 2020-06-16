Himalayan border tensions between China and India turn violent

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, that decades-old border dispute between China and India centers around the fact that there is no clear border.

What is called the Line of Actual Control stretches across the Himalayas. Tensions have run hot over the last month in this frigid place. Those 20 Indian soldiers died in murky circumstances in the treacherous Galwan Valley. There were no firearms, and there was no confirmed word of Chinese deaths or casualties.

For more on this dispute, its history, and where things go from here, I'm joined by Alyssa Ayres, who's senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations. She's also a former deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia.

Alyssa, thanks for joining us.

Briefly explain the roots of this conflict.