Thursday on the NewsHour, a gunman kills more than a dozen people in Prague making it the Czech Republic's worst mass shooting. A congressional impasse over border funding highlights why the U.S. immigration system isn't equipped to handle the record number of migrants arriving each day. Plus, tensions rise in Lebanon as Israeli forces and Hezbollah trade fire with civilians caught in the middle.
