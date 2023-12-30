Help strengthen trusted public media.
Our future depends on you.

The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.

PBS News Hour delivers the reliable, fact-based reporting you rely on, and your support ensures we can continue this essential work. Right now, your support goes twice as far—every gift is being matched, dollar for dollar.

Don’t wait—our match expires at midnight on December 31—this is your last chance to keep PBS News Hour strong in the year ahead. The future of public media depends on viewers like you.

Donate now to double your gift!

If you can, please consider a monthly donation. Thank you.

December 30, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a federal judge blocks an Iowa law that would ban some library books and forbid many teachers from raising LGBTQ+ issues. Then, from sold-out tours to the rise of new artists, we look back at the booming year in music. Plus, the story of a former police officer who saw the chaos on Jan. 6, but found peace and direction rescuing horses.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch