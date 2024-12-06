December 6, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Friday on the News Hour, Romania's election results are thrown out because of Russian interference, putting the NATO member and its Western allies at a crossroads. A look at major changes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could make to federal food regulations if confirmed. Plus, Minnesota’s first transgender legislator discusses the political backlash against trans rights in the wake of Democratic losses.

