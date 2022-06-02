Defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard raises concerns about domestic violence

A Virginia jury Wednesday ordered Amber Heard to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp $15 million in damages in a defamation case. Depp was also ordered to pay Heard $2 million in damages. Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation in 2019 after she published a piece about her experiences as a domestic abuse survivor. Ruth Glenn of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence joins John Yang to discuss.

