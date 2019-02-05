Democrats express doubt about Trump’s message of unity

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president is going to be using this national stage to make the case that the State of the Union is great, but that it would be better if there were concerns met and concerns — and people paid attention to the concerns that he had.

Right behind me at the White House, the president has been preparing and really using this speech as a way to prepare himself to talk on a teleprompter. He had a teleprompter actually brought into the White House, so he's going to be trying the make sure that he's reading properly.

The other thing he's going to be doing is bringing in guests here. The guests he's going that he's bringing in are, one, a family that was — whose family member was murdered or killed by an undocumented immigrant. The president's also going to be bringing a little boy named Joshua Trump who was bullied because of his last name, who, of course, he shares with the president.

And the president is also going to be bringing someone who was freed by the criminal justice reform passed that was passed by both parties, of course, supporting that bill. So the president's going to be saying, we want bipartisanship. And look at this person who came out of prison. He is embodying what we could be doing in the future.