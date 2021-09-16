Democrats push to pass ‘historic legislation’ but major obstacles remain

Lisa Desjardins:

Yes, they do not yet have the votes.

And they have problems in two areas. One, as you pointed out, is the price tag on this bill. But I want to talk about what we're dealing with for Democrats. The margins here, there's really almost no room for error in either chamber.

Look at this. In the House, Democrats can spare just three votes out of a chamber with 535 — 435 members. In the Senate, they can't spare any votes. They have 50 Democratic senators. They need all Democrats. Now, this is assuming no Republicans join them, but we don't expect them to.

So, the problem in the Senate is the cost. We know Senator Joe Manchin has said he wants a package half the size of what Biden has called for. He's not alone. Moderate Senator, also Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has a problem with the cost. There's issues about climate portions.

Now, also revealed this week, though, Judy, in the House, in committee, big problems for three of those Democrats. And, again, remember, three is the magic number in the House, who don't like the idea of allowing Medicare to negotiate all the drug prices in this country. That's a really popular idea with voters, but those Democrats said it could hurt drug companies and what they're able to innovate.

Expect a lot of negotiations over that.